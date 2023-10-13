Trinidad police seize over U.S $73,000 in cocaine bound for Antigua

In Trinidad and Tobago, over US $73,000 in cocaine bound for Antigua and Barbuda was intercepted.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) announced the discovery of a drug trafficking network located in the Northern Division that trafficked narcotics concealed among legitimate cargo to regional and international contacts via local courier services.

According to cops, on October 11, a squad of officers seized a box containing car components bound for Antigua.

A screening of the cargo discovered 363 grams of cocaine in a package.

Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher stated following the drug seizure, “This is not only another win for the TTPS, but it is a win for all of us, as each drug interception is a setback for the criminal elements.” We hope to see further destruction of these drug trafficking networks, as well as a reduction in the crime that they create, as we engage with local, regional, and worldwide friends.”