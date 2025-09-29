Trinidad PM wins Caribbean global leader people’s choice award

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was the people’s choice of Caribbean Global Leader at this year’s Caribbean Global Awards.

She topped the list which included Barbados’ Mia Mottley, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ralph Gonsalves, Jamaica’s Andrew Holness and Guyana’s Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The award was determined by people’s votes.

Gonsalves placed second while Mottley placed third. Holness and Ali placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Persad-Bissessar was not on hand to receive the award because she was attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

The award ceremony for the event was held at Cumberland Hotel, London.

In a shared address she thanked its organisers, distinguished guests, and Caribbean family across Africa, Latin America, Europe and the diaspora.