Trinidad: Woman Raped, buggered by man she met on Facebook

A 52-year-old Gasparillo man has been charged with rape, buggery and indecent exposure after a 19-year-old woman claimed she was repeatedly raped and buggered by him.

According to police, the woman reported that she was last month at the Gasparillo home of the man with whom she had been conversing on social media, when the accused had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

Police were told that this occurred again and that on three separate occasions, the victim was forced to have anal sex with the accused against her will.

Police said investigations were conducted and an investigator accompanied the victim to the

the Princes Town Hospital where she was medically examined, and a report was obtained.

According to police the suspect was detained and charged with one count of serious indecency, two counts of rape and three counts of buggery.