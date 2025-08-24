Trinidad to give U.S access to defend Guyana if necessary

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has declared T&T’s full support for the United States as American warships enter the Caribbean to target Latin American drug cartels.

In a statement yesterday, a day before the scheduled arrival of the vessels, Persad-Bissessar said her government has no hesitation in welcoming US assistance to combat drug trafficking.

“Trinidad and Tobago has been helplessly drowning in blood and violence for the last 20 years; Vice President JD Vance spoke the truth when he mentioned our high murder and crime rates. Therefore, no amount of Trump derangement syndrome tantrums and anti-American propaganda will prevent my government from welcoming assistance to combat the terrorist drug cartels,” she said.

The Prime Minister noted that the government would not be engaging Caricom on the issue, adding that each member state can speak for itself. She also dismissed suggestions that the country had been pressured into allowing the deployment.

“No requests have ever been made by the American Government for their military assets to access Trinidadian territory for any military action against the Venezuelan regime,” Persad-Bissessar assured.

She stressed that T&T maintains good relations with the Venezuelan people, but affirmed that the country would allow US access if necessary to defend Guyanese territory in the event of an attack by the Maduro regime.

The US Southern Command has deployed six warships in two separate missions. The first deployment includes the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson, all guided-missile destroyers, along with reconnaissance aircraft, Marines, and an attack submarine. The operation targets narcotics shipments linked to Venezuela and other Latin American cartels.