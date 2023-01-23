Trinidad & Tobago Government will hold national debate on crime

T&T Government to host national debate on crime

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has announced that the government will organize a nationwide debate on the crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago, as the number of homicides has risen to 36 so far this year, including the murders of three relatives on Sunday.

Rowley told reporters that the consultation will take place in early March as he reaffirmed his call for individuals to assist law enforcement authorities in combating the increase in criminality by reporting wrongdoing.

“You have some obligation” You cannot continue to pretend that you do not know who is doing what and what is going on and expect the cops to perform a miracle in determining who is doing, contemplating doing, and hiding firearms… I request that you do the nation a favor in the house… “and provide this information to law enforcement,” added Rowley.

According to him, in other nations, citizens play a crucial part in preventing crime by giving law enforcement organizations with pertinent information.

At the beginning of the New Year, Rowley stated that the country was subjected to a relentless assault by the criminal element, which resulted in a record number of murders and was facilitated and bolstered by other alarming crimes, such as persistent gun running, institutional corruption and facilitation, and the ever-increasing growth of gang activity in many parts of the country.

“It is in this context that the Government promises to making 2023 a year of public assessment and concomitant revamping and redoubling of our efforts,” he stated at the time.

As the authorities investigate the killings of three persons, including two brothers, on Sunday, the commander of the Northern Division, Senior Superintendent Kerwin Francis, issued a warning to parents that criminal gangs were out to abduct their children.

“To parents, mothers and fathers, please pay close attention to your children’s activities. You must understand that there are those who, if you fail to take the necessary steps as a parent, will seize control of your child and indoctrinate them into a life of crime and criminality in their gangs.

“Under these circumstances, their lives are now fair game for any gang with which their gang is at war. You have a duty to protect their lives and future, therefore speak to your boys and girls,” the top police official told the journalists.

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen fatally shot Andre Singh, 16, Jamal Hackshaw, 19, and their 16-year-old cousin, Keron Modoo, according to the police.

Francis stated that the three guys were shot and killed at an incomplete concrete construction along the east-west road at D’ D’Abadie.

Three gunman, he added, had exited a car and “begun fire in the direction” of the men.

Trinidad & Tobago registered 606 murders last year.

Source : CMC