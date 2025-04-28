Kamla Bissessar’s UNC Secures Win in Trinidad 2025 Elections

UNC Secures Victory in Trinidad’s General Elections

Kamla-Persad-Bissessar Set to Take Office as Next PM of Trinidad

The UNC has won Trinidad’s general elections and will form the next government of the twin island state. Leader Kamla-Persad-Bissessar will be sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad on Tuesday.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar is the Political Leader of the United National Congress (UNC) and the Leader of the Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago. A distinguished attorney and senior counsel, she made history as the seventh Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, serving from May 2010 to September 2015—and becoming the first woman to hold the office.

This is early update.