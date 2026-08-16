T&T, Venezuela forge new energy agreements

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enhance its energy security and regional influence following the approval of new natural gas exploration licences in Venezuela.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar highlighted that these agreements allow the nation to utilize its established infrastructure to process significant offshore resources from the Loran-Manatee cross-border field.

Major international players, including bpTT and XRG, have been granted interests in these Venezuelan assets, signaling a shift toward deeper regional cooperation.

This development marks a notable diplomatic improvement between the two nations, moving past previous tensions to focus on mutual economic benefits.

While the government views this as a vital step for the downstream sector, political critics have raised concerns regarding the state’s direct involvement in the negotiations.

The partnership aims to stabilize domestic gas production by tapping into vast neighboring reserves.