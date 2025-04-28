Election Day in Trinidad & Tobago: Battle for Economic, Social Change

Trinidad and Tobago is set to vote in parliamentary elections on Monday to determine Prime Minister Stuart Young’s future as the country grapples with economic slump and gang violence. The 41 members of the lower House of Representatives will be chosen for a five-year term. If a majority of seats is won, a new government with Young as prime minister will form.

If no party emerges, a coalition government is likely. Young, who took over as prime minister after Keith Rowley resigned, has been lagging in polls behind the centrist United National Congress.

Former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who campaigned on higher public wages, has criticized Young for unrealistic promises.

With a population of 1.4 million, only over 1.1 million are eligible to vote. Police commissioner Junior Benjamin has warned of intelligence suggesting disruptions to the electoral process.

The country was under a state of emergency since December due to a rise in gang-related killings.