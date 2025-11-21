Trinidad woman detained after urging Venezuela to strike PM’s home

A Trinidadian woman has been detained under Homeland Security orders after allegedly calling on Venezuela to attack the Prime Minister’s private residence, according to a report in the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian Newspaper.

The detention order, signed by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander on November 12 and gazetted this week, identified Olive Green-Jack of Diego Martin as the individual behind the social media post.

Authorities said she “made and published public posts and/or comments on social media addressed to the Venezuelan Government in an attempt to influence public opinion in a manner likely to be prejudicial to public safety.”

Officials described her actions as an “imminent threat,” noting that the post invited violence against the Prime Minister, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and members of the public. Green-Jack has been ordered held at the Women’s Prison.

Her detention forms part of a wider crackdown, with three other individuals also held under separate orders for alleged involvement in organised crime and gang activity.

The case highlights growing concerns in Trinidad and Tobago over the use of social media to incite violence and the government’s heightened response to threats against national security.