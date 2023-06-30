Trinidadian ecolodge ‘Asa Wright Nature Centre’ reopens to visitors

Nature lovers are ecstatic as the iconic Asa Wright Nature Centre in Trinidad reopened to the public this spring.

HADCO Limited, a well-known name in Trinidad and Tobago, has taken over management of the resort. While the HADCO organization of enterprises is best recognized for its food and beverage services, the organization has expanded its operations to include two recycling enterprises in the previous five years.

The eco-tourist attraction, now known as HADCO Experiences at Asa Wright Nature Centre, has been transformed into a 29-room contemporary built eco-resort after a $14 million makeover by the HADCO Group.

The resort closed to the public in late 2020, with the COVID-19 epidemic taking a significant toll on its income and ability to continue operations. Although it was first announced that the lodge will reopen towards the end of 2021, it did not reopen until April of this year.

More information can be found at asawright.org.