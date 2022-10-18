Trinidadian vessel intercepted by SVG Coast Guard with cocaine & ammo

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to crack down on illicit activities throughout the country. The latest police operation has led to the seizure of three hundred and thirty (330) grammes of cocaine and sixty-nine (69) rounds of prohibited ammunition within the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Reports indicate that on Friday, October 14, 2022, at about 4:30 pm, the SVG Coast Guard Service (SVGCGS) intercepted a 29 feet pirogue west of Canouan with four nationals of Trinidad and Tobago onboard. The Trinidadians are namely, Kerry Keller, a 26-year-old Labourer, Joel Medina, a 31-year-old Fisherman, Dion Harry, a 22-year-old Fisherman, and Andre Lee, a 45-year-old Fisherman.

The men were arrested on suspicion and taken to the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua along with the vessel where a comprehensive search was conducted on the vessel by Coast Guard and Narcotics Officers. The search led to the discovery of three hundred and thirty grammes (330g) of cocaine, forty-nine (49) rounds of 7.62 ammunition, and twenty (20) rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

As a consequence, the men were jointly charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply it to another; Possession of a Controlled Drug for the purpose of Drug Trafficking; Attempting to Import a Controlled Drug within the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Possession of sixty-nine (69) rounds of prohibited ammunition without the authorization of the minister; Possession of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The defendants appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, October 17, 2022, to answer the charges. Dion Harry pleaded guilty to all charges while the remainder pleaded not guilty. They were all remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison pending a review.

Source : RSVGPF