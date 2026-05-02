Trinidad’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to re-open

During a May Day march in San Fernando, labor leader Ancel Roget announced that the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery is nearing a potential reopening.

This development follows years of closure and is expected to provide employment for thousands of skilled workers while boosting the national economy.

The union head highlighted the success of wage negotiations, noting that several labor groups have recently secured significant pay increases.

Roget credited these achievements to the strategic involvement of union members within the current government administration.

Despite a smaller turnout than in previous years, the event emphasized a continued commitment to advancing the workers’ agenda through political collaboration.

Energy officials confirmed that multiple entities have shown interest in the restart program, signaling a new phase for the country’s energy sector.