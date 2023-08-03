Trinity School of Medicine Enters a New Era of Medical Education Excellence

Trinity School of Medicine announces major changes in leadership and growth initiatives, paving the way for a brighter future in medical education. President Mr. Steven R. Wilson is confident these developments will bring Trinity closer to becoming the best medical school in the Caribbean.

Trinity School of Medicine Adds Three New Deans to Leadership Team

Trinity SOM proudly introduces three exceptional deans who will spearhead Trinity’s academic efforts:

Trinity is honoured to onboard Dr. John Geisler, a distinguished leader in OB/GYN oncology with an extensive background in medical education, accreditation, residency training, research and clinical practice. With Dr. Geisler at the helm, Trinity’s students will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and vast experience. Under Dr. Geisler’s guidance, Trinity will further solidify its position as a top choice for medical training in the Caribbean.

Trinity School of Medicine is thrilled also to introduce Dr. Kelly Manahan, a trailblazer in the field of OB/GYN oncology. Dr. Manahan brings an unparalleled blend of medical education, accreditation, residency expertise and management, innovation and leadership, which will undoubtedly bolster the School’s efforts in residency placement, research, curriculum design, and overall academic excellence.

Trinity School of Medicine is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Naga Devendra to the leadership team. As the new Basic Science Dean, Dr. Devendra will utilize his experience in preparing students for the USMLE Step 1 exam and his extensive knowledge of integrated organ system curriculum to propel Trinity’s pre-clinical base science curriculum to a new level of excellence and student outcomes.

Multi-Million Dollar Campus Expansion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Having completed the clinical complex in Warner Robins, Georgia, Trinity School of Medicine’s leadership is now placing its focus on the expansion of the Basic Science Campus in St. Vincent, which will be realized in two phases.

Phase 1 will commence in September 2023. Trinity’s anatomy lab and its incorporated lecture hall will be expanded to better aid the teaching and learning of these important parts of the curriculum. Furthermore, a 100-seat lecture hall will be added to accommodate the future growth of the Schools’ MD and Premed programs.

Phase 2 will break ground in late 2024 and will see a new 3-story complex on campus which will house lecture halls, faculty offices, study rooms and a 400-seat multi-use main floor.

Trinity founder and President Mr. Steven Wilson sees the investment of several million dollars behind these expansion plans as a testament to the promise made to the people and government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 15 years ago.

New Leadership Team’s Engagement with Senior Government Officials Culminates in Press Conference on Monday, July 31

Dr. Geisler and Dr. Manahan’s inaugural visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines culminated in a press conference at Beachcombers Hotel on Monday afternoon. Representatives of all Vincentian media houses were invited to hear about Trinity’s exciting developments firsthand and engage with the new Deans.

Following an audience with the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and meetings with Minister of Education Curtis King and Minister of Health St. Clair Prince, CMO Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache and Medical Officer Dr. Roger Duncan, the leadership team expanded on their shared vision for Trinity School of Medicine’s impact on the local community.

They expanded specifically on Vincentian students, developing their interest and opportunities to go into STEM and the short- and long-term impact on the Vincentian healthcare system. High engagement by the audience present during a Q&A at the conference allowed Mr. Wilson, Dr. Geisler and Dr. Manahan to further showcase their vast experience and their detailed vision of how to shape a state-of-the-art curriculum and how to best assist students in their learning experience.

Above all, Mr. Wilson repeatedly emphasized his appreciation of the Honourable Prime Minister Gonsalves’ consistent support of Trinity School of Medicine since its inception 15 years ago. In the name of all faculty, staff and students of Trinity School of Medicine, President Mr. Wilson expressed his gratitude to the Government and the people of St. Vincent for their unwavering support over the years.