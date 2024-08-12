Tropical Cyclone 5: Cloudy Skies, Thunderstorms Expected Across SVG

Unstable conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone 5 are generating cloudy skies and pockets of showers and possible thunderstorms across SVG. These activities are expected to persist within the next 24 hours as the system tracks north of our islands.

Residents and motorists should continue to exercise caution. In addition, humid conditions are expected up to early Tuesday as wind speeds temporarily decrease. Weather conditions should improve from as early as Wednesday.

Gentle to moderate(15-25km/h) east north easterly trades are crossing our islands, decreasing to light and variable early Tuesday. Wind speeds should increase to strong(~40km/h)by mid afternoon Tuesday and shift to south easterly.

A slight decrease(20-30km/h) is expected on Thursday. Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging from 1.0m to 1.5m on the western coasts, and between 2.0m to 2.5m on the eastern coasts. Marine users should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.

Swell heights should fall on Wednesday. In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations will continue to thin out across our area but should increase by late Thursday.