Tropical depression 7 forms, could become tropical storm Fiona soon

LOCATION…16.6N 49.6W

ABOUT 805 MI…1300 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Watches may be required for portions of the Leeward Islands later today.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the centre of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 49.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system’s centre is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day, and the depression will become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 MB (29.80 inches).