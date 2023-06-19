Tropical Depression 3 forms East of the Southern Windward Islands

The National Hurricane Center has began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Three located in the Central Atlantic.

LOCATION…11.0N 40.3W

ABOUT 1425 MI…2295 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 21 MPH…33 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 11.0 North, longitude 40.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).