WEATHER INFORMATION STATEMENT Number FOR SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Issued at 2:00 pm, Wednesday 26th June, 2024

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is closely monitoring a Tropical Wave located over the Eastern Atlantic along longitude 30° West, or about 2140 miles (3440 kilometers) east of SVG.

The tropical wave is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph or 24 to 32 km/h. Some development is possible, and there is a medium chance (40%) of tropical cyclone (Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm) formation within the next seven (7) days.

Due to the far distance away and uncertainty in model guidance, it is too early to specify where the location of the center of the system will track and magnitude of the associated hazards. However, model guidance suggests that instability associated with this disturbance could begin to affect the islands from Sunday night into Monday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time.