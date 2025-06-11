Tropical Shipping Announces General Rate Increase

As part of our commitment to the customers and the communities we serve, Tropical Shipping strives to deliver the best competitive transportation value.

Tropical announces a General Rate Increase (GRI), effective July 13. 2025, from Caucedo, Dominican Republic to:

The Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, the Bahamas, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Leeward Islands, South America, Turks and Caicos Islands or Windward Islands

Cargo/Equipment Type Rate Increase 20′ Equipment $150 40’X Equipment $300

Tropical Shipping values its close relationships we have built with our customers throughout our more than 60-year history. Thank you for choosing us as your carrier of choice to The Bahamas and the Caribbean. For further information, please contact your local sales representative or the Canada Customer Service Team at 866-767-6576.

Complete contact listings, including telephone and fax numbers and email address information can be found 24/7/365 on our website on the Bookings and Customer Service page – found in the Contact area of our website www.tropical.com.