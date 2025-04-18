Tropical Shipping Has Been Exempted from Trump’s $1 Million Port Fee Tariffs

President Trump’s executive order aimed at revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry grandfathered American-owned carriers like Tropical Shipping that currently rely on Chinese-built vessels. The United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposed surcharges that would have cost Tropical Shipping customers an additional $3,000 per 40-foot container load, will not go into effect.

“This is a huge victory for us and the entire Caribbean region that we serve,” said Tropical Shipping President and CEO Tim Martin. “Our voices were heard. We could not have accomplished this without the relentless advocacy from our Caribbean representatives in Washington, D.C., our customers, and the many organizations that wrote letters to the USTR describing the devastating multiplier effect these port fees would have had on all of us.”

Martin says a USTR committee member was surprised by the massive response from Caribbean leaders and businesses.

“One of Tropical’s core values is, ‘Responsiveness is our driving force.’ Caribbean communities were our driving force on this issue, and I can’t thank you enough. I want to give a special thanks to the following:

Our dedicated employees

Our customers

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, United States Virgin Islands

Governor Albert Bryan – United States Virgin Islands

Teri Helenese, Director of the Federal Relations Office of the Governor of the United States Virgin Islands

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and Chair of CARICOM

Dr. Patrick Antione, CARICOM Private Sector Organization

Wazim Mowla, Atlantic Council

Caribbean Shipping Association

Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association

Caribbean Ambassador to the United States

Caribbean Tourism Organization

Members of the Florida Congressional Representatives

Martin will continue to advocate in Washington, D.C., to strategize the long-term plans to bring U.S. shipbuilding back to the U.S. and how American carriers like Tropical can prepare for the future.

Tropical Shipping is headquartered in Riviera Beach, Florida, and has served the Caribbean market since 1963. Tropical’s transportation services include refrigerated, dry, Full-Container-Load (FCL), Less-than-Container-Load (LCL), small package, consolidation, inland transportation, and global logistics services. For more information about Tropical Shipping.