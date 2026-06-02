Tropical Shipping invests in youth swimming development

TROPICAL SHIPPING DEVELOPMENTAL SWIMMING MEET

On Wednesday 20th October 2026 Kerwin Hinson, Sales Representative – Tropical Shipping presented a cheque of $2989 to Kyle Dougan – Head Coach of Black Sands Swim Squad for a Developmental Swim Meet scheduled for September 2026 at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center in Ratho Mill.

At the presentation, which took place at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center, Hinson stated that it was a privilege to be able to make a meaningful contribution to the development of swimming in St. Vincent & The Grenadines. Hinson expressed that Tropical Shipping is committed to Island Life supporting community initiatives with a focus on youth, education, sports, and the environment.

Coach Kyle expressed his gratitude to Tropical Shipping for the generous contribution, stating, that “this support allows Black Sands Swim Squad to not only host a developmental swim meet that will give young swimmers valuable competitive experience, but also to extend our reach into the community through swimming education and outreach programs. Opportunities like these help us build stronger athletes, safer swimmers and a healthier community. Tropical Shipping’s commitment to youth development and island life is making a real difference”

Tropical Shipping has been serving the St. Vincent & the Grenadines and the Caribbean for over 50 years.