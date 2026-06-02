Tropical shipping makes donation to World Pediatrics

On Tuesday May 19th, 2026, Tropical Shipping presented a cheque valued at EC$3260.00 to World Pediatrics.

This contribution will assist in defraying costs associated with providing advanced pediatric medical services to children across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean region.

World Pediatrics (WP) is a non-profit organization that delivers life-changing surgical and diagnostic pediatric care to children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean since 2002. To date, the organization has served over 8580 individual children from the EC Region children and performed 2165 procedures from various pediatric specialties with a value of services amounting to over EC$285 million.

Sales Representative of Tropical Shipping, Kerwin Hinson expressed the company’s pledge for supporting WP another year, highlighting Topical’s longstanding relationship to making a meaningful difference in the communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “We are committed to Island Life and are proud to contribute to a cause that positively impacts the lives of children and their families,” Hinson stated.

Mrs. McIntosh-Shallow extended heartfelt thanks to Tropical Shipping for its continued support, stating, “We are thankful for this continued partnership with Tropical Shipping over the years. This contribution much like the previous ones play a vital role in expanding access to advanced pediatric care to children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean. This support helps ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, access specialized and advanced pediatric care they need to thrive.”