The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor a Tropical Wave located over the Eastern Atlantic along longitude 32°West, or approximately 1962 miles (3156 kilometers) east of SVG. The tropical wave is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph or 24 to 32 km/h.

There is a high chance (70%) that a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm can form several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands this weekend.

A level of uncertainty still exist concerning the track of the center of the system and magnitude of the associated hazards. However, model guidance suggests that the presence of the system in the vicinity increases the chance of some rain, gusty winds and deteriorating seas, particularly around Monday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time.

72 Hour Outlook Met Office

The chance of a few showers for the remainder of today, Thursday, is low. There will be an uptake in moisture level as Friday progresses, with showers forecast during the night into Saturday as a tropical wave affects the islands. Model guidance indicates roughly 40mm of rainfall over SVG.

Showers should linger into Saturday night and Sunday morning, before disturbance #2 ( possibly a storm or depression) could be seen to the east south east of Barbados around Sunday night. The upper levels are conducive and thunderstorm activity can occur at irregular intervals over the weekend. Residents and motorists are asked to exercise caution.

As expected, winds are going to become gusty as the weekend progresses and seas are going to deteriorate gradually. Easterly trades will back to northerly breeze at 20km/h-45km/h, particularly on Saturday, and increasing on Monday.

Seas are forecast to be moderate in open waters, becoming rough, with swells peaking at 3m (10feet) on the eastern coasts and increasing into Monday. Small craft operators should be alert and be prepared. Slight haze intrusion will be present in the atmosphere.