Tropical Storm Bret forms, interests in Lesser Antilles should monitor progress

TROPICAL STORM BRET FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC INTERESTS IN THE LESSER ANTILLES SHOULD MONITOR THIS SYSTEM.

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…11.3N 42.2W

ABOUT 1295 MI…2085 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 21 MPH…33 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.3 North, longitude 42.2 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).