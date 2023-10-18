UPDATE: NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Storm Tammy, located to the east of the Windward Islands in the central Tropical Atlantic, at 500 PM AST (2100 UTC).

East of the Windward Islands (AL94):

Recent visible satellite images indicate that the circulation associated with an area of low pressure located about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands is gradually becoming better defined.

In addition, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is becoming more organized, and satellite-derived wind data indicated that the system is already producing winds to tropical storm force.

Continued development is anticipated, and a tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while moving westward or west-northwestward toward the Lesser Antilles.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should continue to monitor the progress of the disturbance. Advisories may be initiated on this system as early as later this afternoon, and could include the issuance of watches for some of the islands.

Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning on Friday.