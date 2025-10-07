Tropical Storm Jerry to affect Leeward islands by Friday

Invest 95L has strengthened into Tropical Storm Jerry.

That strengthening is expected to continue, with forecasters predicting Jerry will become a hurricane in a day or two.

The system skipped over a designation as a tropical depression, going from an invest to the season’s 10th named storm Tuesday morning, Oct. 7.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory on Tropical Storm Jerry at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7.