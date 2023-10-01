Tropical Storm Philippe shifts westward watches issued for Antigua & Barbuda

Advisory from the National Hurricane Center about Tropical Storm Philippe.

LOCATION…16.1N 58.7W

ABOUT 180 MI…290 KM E OF GUADELOUPE

ABOUT 230 MI…370 KM ESE OF BARBUDA

The advisory provides information about the storm’s location, movement, and potential impact on the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It also includes details about the storm’s wind speed, estimated minimum central pressure, and potential hazards affecting land, such as rainfall and surf.

What is the estimated minimum central pressure of Tropical Storm Philippe?

According to the latest advisory, the estimated minimum central pressure of Tropical Storm Philippe is 1002 mb (29.59 inches), based on dropsonde data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

What are the potential hazards affecting land due to Tropical Storm Philippe?

According to the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches in Barbuda and Antigua, and 2 to 4 inches in the rest of the Leeward Islands through Tuesday.

This rainfall may result in isolated to scattered flash flooding. Tropical storm conditions are also possible in the watch areas by Monday morning.

Additionally, swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next few days, which are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.