Kingstown, St Vincent: The area of low pressure located over the Western Tropical Atlantic has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Tammy

At 5 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13. 0° North…longitude 51.7 ° West, or approximately 625 miles (1005 kilometers) east of SVG, and moving towards the west at 23 mph (37 km/h). A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast tomorrow, followed by a turn toward the northwest.

Based on the latest forecast track, the center of the Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to pass well north of mainland St. Vincent during Friday 20th October 2023. No tropical storm watch is required for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at this time.

Regardless of track or further development of this system, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are likely across SVG from late Thursday. The public is therefore advised to stay informed with the progress of this system during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Tammy.