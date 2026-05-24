Tropical wave affecting SVG with heavy showers

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is urging the public to remain alert as a tropical wave crosses the islands, bringing increased moisture and moderate-to-heavy showers expected by Sunday evening.

Forecaster Joan Mc Donald has specifically advised that residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides, or those near rivers and streams, must exercise caution as the system moves through.

Once the tropical wave passes, the island will face a noticeable shift in weather conditions. By Monday night, Saharan dust concentrations are forecast to thicken, blanketing the area in moderate to thick haze. Accompanying this dust will be moderate to fresh breezes blowing between 20 and 35 km/h, which could gust near 40 km/h during Tuesday. Wind directions will vary between the northeast and southeast across different locations.

At sea, conditions will remain slight to moderate. Swells will range from 1.0m (3ft) to 1.2m (4ft) west of the islands, while the eastern coasts will see higher waves ranging from 1.8m (6ft) to 2.0m (6.5ft). Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are strongly advised to exercise caution due to these above-normal swells, occasional gusty winds, and poor visibility caused by the moderate to thick dust-haze, especially on Tuesday.

Monday, May 25th: The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and moderate haze. An advisory remains in effect for residents to “remain alert,” alongside marine advisories for swells and gusty winds.

Tuesday, May 26th: Skies will be partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers and moderate-to-thick haze. A specific weather advisory for Saharan dust-haze will be active, and marine warnings continue for swells, gusty winds, and thick dust.

Wednesday, May 27th: Conditions will ease into fair to partly cloudy skies, being breezy at times with a few isolated showers and moderate haze. While there are no general weather warnings for Wednesday, marine advisories for above-normal swells and occasional gusty winds will persist