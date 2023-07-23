Tropical wave development slows east of the Windward Islands

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) is still monitoring the tropical wave (AL95), which could develop into a tropical depression in the next days.

Shower activity is restricted in association with the tiny region of low pressure positioned about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands, according to an 8 a.m. update on Disturbance One.

Although environmental conditions are only expected to be marginally favorable for some progressive development, this system could yet develop into a tropical depression as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea over the next few days.

Those with an interest in the Lesser Antilles should keep an eye on the development of this system.

The weather disturbance has a 30% (low) chance of forming within 48 hours and a 40% (medium) chance of forming within seven days.