Tropical wave inches closer to St Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent (SVG) will continue to experience increased shower activity by nightfall with moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms as a tropical wave to the east of the island fights Saharan dust and builds momentum.

The tropical wave forecasters say is strong and can bring flooding and rain from St. Lucia towards Trinidad in the South.

The local Met Office said showers and thunderstorms could continue on Tuesday, decreasing towards the evening as dust haze returns.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

A gradual increase in wind speeds (35 km/h) is expected Monday evening, with occasional strong breezes or high winds (50 km/h) from the south-east during the night and on Tuesday.

Another tropical wave is forecast to inch closer to the region by Friday.