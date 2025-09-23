Tropical wave producing thunderstorms, gusty winds across the islands

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and gusty winds across much of the Windward and Leeward Islands.

This wave is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands tonight and Wednesday.

The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas late this week, and a tropical depression could form when the disturbance is in that

region.

Interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.