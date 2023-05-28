Today’s weather calls for primarily partly overcast sky with scattered showers across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

On Monday, similar conditions are expected, but a light tropical wave will pass to the south. Because to its passage, SVG may have a few gloomy periods, with the probability of showers increasing around Monday night into Tuesday.

Gentle to moderate easterly trades (E at 15km/h-25km/h) are expected, shifting east south east (ESE) behind the wave on Tuesday afternoon.

In open waters, seas will be light to moderate, with swells ranging from 1.0m to 1.5m. During this anticipated period, there will be no major haze intrusion.

Three tropical waves are currently forming in the eastern and central Atlantic.