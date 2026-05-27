Tropical wave should cross the island by Thursday

Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect occasionally cloudy skies, brisk winds, and lingering Saharan dust over the next few days, according to the latest 72-hour weather outlook issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services on May 26, 2026.

A dominant high-pressure system across the island chain is currently driving brisk northeasterly to southeasterly winds and bringing occasional passing showers to the area. Winds are currently ranging from 20 to 40 km/h (12 to 25 mph), though forecasters anticipate a decrease in wind speeds by Wednesday, peaking near 30 km/h (19 mph).

A weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday due to a thick layer of Saharan dust haze currently affecting the islands. The public is advised to take necessary precautions. Fortunately, Meteorological Forecaster Mr. B. Jeffers notes that this thick dust layer is expected to gradually move out of the area by late Wednesday, which will bring welcome improvements to both visibility and air quality.

A marine advisory is also in effect for the region. Sea conditions in open waters will remain slight to moderate, with swells peaking near 1.2 meters (4.0 feet) on the western coasts and up to 2.0 meters (6.5 feet) on the eastern coasts. The Meteorological Services is urging small-craft operators and sea-bathers to exercise caution due to these above-normal swells and occasional gusty winds.

Forecasters are also tracking a weak tropical wave currently located over the Central Atlantic. The system is moving westward at 12 to 17 mph and is projected to cross the local area late on Thursday, May 28th. However, the Meteorological Services expects little to no significant shower activity associated with its passage.