US National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical wave east-southeast Windward Islands.

A westward-moving tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.