Isolated Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Expected in SVG

Tropical Wave To Affect SVG Over Next 72 Hours

Generally cloudy with light to moderate showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms

High chance of light rain, and pockets of moderate showers across St Vincent and the Grenadines as a tropical wave dominates the weather pattern. Model guidance indicates approximately 2 inches of rainfall during the next 72 hours period.

There exists the slight chance of isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds near showers. Residents and motorists are asked to exercise caution.

In addition, slight dust intrusion can become moderate from Sunday night, reducing air quality and visibility at times.

East south easterly winds are forecast at 15km/h to 30km/h with higher gust near showers. Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m.