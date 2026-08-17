Tropical Wave Sweeps into Eastern Caribbean

Meteorologists are closely monitoring a series of tropical waves moving through the region today, Monday, August 17, 2026, bringing significant moisture, potential downpours, and choppy sea conditions to several islands.

A new tropical wave has arrived near Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique, with moisture stretching south through Trinidad and Tobago. Forecasters indicate that while the wave is currently weak and not expected to develop into a named storm, it is bringing a high probability of rain throughout the day and into tonight.

Specific regional forecasts include:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A 60% chance of rain is expected, with showers likely continuing through the overnight hours.

A is expected, with showers likely continuing through the overnight hours. Barbados and St. Lucia: Rain chances remain elevated, with a 40% to 50% chance of heavy downpours today and tonight.

Rain chances remain elevated, with a of heavy downpours today and tonight. Trinidad and Tobago: Following rain overnight and this morning, there remains a 40% to 50% chance of additional showers.

Following rain overnight and this morning, there remains a of additional showers. Dominica and Guadeloupe: These islands are seeing a 50% to 60% chance of rain as the wave pushes through.

Residents in the northern islands, such as Antigua, Barbuda, and the Virgin Islands, can expect a much lower chance of rain, as the bulk of the moisture is tracking further south.