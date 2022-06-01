In its 72-hour outlook, the SVG Met office says a tropical wave is edging closer to the island as hurricane season officially begins.

From tonight into Friday, the wave and its associated instability are expected to dominate the weather pattern across SVG.

Since most of the shower activity is forecast to be behind the wave axis, shower activity may become more intense as the week progresses with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

By Friday, there will be a gentle to moderate easterly flow (10km/h-30km/h) moving along the island chain, becoming mostly east-south-east (ESE).

The seas will be slight to moderately rough in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the west coast and 2.0m on the east coast. Additionally, there will be no significant haze intrusions during this forecast period.