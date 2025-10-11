Tropical wave to affect SVG on Monday

Cloud-cover and shower/thunderstorm activity are decreasing across our islands and stable conditions are expected during Sunday.

By Monday, shower activity could increase across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as a tropical wave approaches the islands. Patches of Saharan dust creating moderate-haze across our area could thin-out by Monday.

Moderate-fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze across our islands are expected to gradually decrease (10 – 15km/h) during Monday and directions could vary between east northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m(3ft) west of SVG and {1.8m(6ft) east of SVG. Swell heights are gradually falling, to become slight

{0.5m(1.5ft) to 1.2m(4ft)} across SVG by Monday night.