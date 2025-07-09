Tropical wave to affect SVG Thursday, Friday

Patches of Saharan dust could create moderate/thick-haze across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight and slight/moderate-haze can be expected over the next few days.

Meanwhile, weak unstable conditions ahead of an approaching tropical wave could result in occasional cloudiness across SVG during Thursday and Friday, with a few/scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms…Residents and motorists should be alert…

Moderate (25km/h) breeze continues across our islands tonight, increasing to fresh/occasionally strong (~ 35 – 40 km/h) breeze during Thursday and early Friday. Wind directions could range between northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and 1.8m(5ft) east of our islands. Swell heights gradually rise, near 1.5m(5ft) west of our islands and 2.5m(8ft) east of our islands by Friday…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for rising/above normal swells, occasional gusty winds and reduced visibility (poor) in moderate/thick dust-haze.