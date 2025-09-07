Tropical wave to affect SVG Tuesday into Wednesday

A ridge pattern is emerging as the dominant feature across our islands allowing for fair and warm conditions with intermittent showers.

Weak instability should affect SVG closer to Monday evening and this could generate cloudy conditions into Tuesday morning along with pockets of occasional moderate showers.

In addition, a tropical wave along 44W that previously had potential for development has weakened significantly but should affect our islands Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Gentle to moderate (~15 – 25 km/h) easterly to east south-easterly trades are crossing our islands and should be the general trend during the next three days.

A slight increase to fresh (~35 km/h) is forecast for a short period during Tuesday night. Seas will be slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.0m on western coasts and ranging between 1.5 m and 2.0 m on eastern coasts.

No significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is anticipated during this forecast period.