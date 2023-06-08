Tropical wave to affect SVG with possibility of isolated thunderstorms

A tropical wave is likely to pass through the islands later today or tomorrow, bringing cloudy skies, light to moderate showers, and a slight possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Following that, weather conditions should improve before another tropical wave arrives late Sunday.

Occasionally breezy weather will prevail over the next three days, with winds ranging from 15 km/h to 30 km/h from the east to the east northeast. In open waters, seas will be mild to moderate, with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters.

The layer of Saharan dust haze that has settled across the islands is expected to gradually dissipate, providing for better visibility and air quality.