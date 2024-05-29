Tropical wave to begin affecting SVG by late Wednesday night

Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few isolated showers are anticipated across SVG for the remainder or Wednesday. Models suggest a tropical wave will begin to affect the islands by late Wednesday night into Thursday.

This wave should trigger moderate to heavy showers especially across the Southern Grenadines before spreading a few showers over the mainland. Improvements to these conditons are expected on Friday.

On Saturday a weak tropical wave will affect the islands as the day progresses, however current model guidance suggests that no signficant rainfall is expected from this feature.

Moderate to fresh (20-35km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades are crossing the islands and should decrease (~25km/h) on Saturday. Seas are moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.5m-2.0m.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Seas conditions should improve on Saturday. In addition, varying condentrations of Saharan dust will cross the islands within this forecast period, reducing air quality and visibility.