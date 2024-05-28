Tropical Wave to Bring Instability and Showers to SVG

Patches of moisture – laden low level clouds will continue to move across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines resulting in a few occasional showers today, Tuesday. The mid levels are expected to become dry on Wednesday with sinking air aloft, resulting in drier conditions.

By Thursday, instability associated with a tropical wave should be affecting the islands, mainly over the Grenadines at first, gradually building to the mainland by evening.

Scattered showers are forecast as the mid levels become moist. Instability can last into the night, before the atmosphere dries out on Friday. In addition, moderate Saharan dust haze is forecast from Thursday, reducing air quality and visibility.

Easterly trades are forecast at 15km/h to 30km/h, becoming east south east (ESE) on Friday with higher gust. Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m. Due to occasional wind gust, the surface of the water can become agitated, producing white caps.