Tropical wave to bring isolated thunderstorms

A tropical wave is crossing the islands, with occasional cloudiness, a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG) today (Thursday).

A few showers are likely during Friday and over the weekend, as wind-surges push lower-level clouds across the islands.

Meanwhile, moderate-haze is expected across our area by Friday which could limit shower activity and significantly reduce visibility over the weekend, as concentrations within a plume of Saharan dust thickens…Be Aware!

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands could gust near 40km/h over the weekend, with wind directions ranging from northeast to east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and up to 1.8m(6.5ft) east of our islands.

Swell heights are expected to gradually rise, ranging 1.5m(5ft) – 2.5m(8ft) across our islands by late Saturday…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells, occasional gusty winds and reduced (very poor) visibility in thick dust-haze by weekend.