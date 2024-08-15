Tropical Wave to Bring Showers, Thunderstorms to SVG This Friday

A few passing showers are anticipated as Thursday closes. Unstable conditions associated with an approaching tropical wave will generating cloudy skies, showers and possible thunderstorms across SVG on Friday. Residents and motorists should exercise caution.

A ridge pattern should rebuild on Saturday, bringing an improvement to the weather conditions. A weak shearline could trigger a few occasional light isolated showers on Sunday.

Moderate to fresh(20-30km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades will cross our islands within the next 24 hours with occasional gusts on Friday.Wind speeds should decrease(15-25km/h) on Saturday and shift to east north easterly on Sunday.

Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking to 1.0m on the western coasts, and up to 2.0m on the eastern coasts. On Friday, seas could become agitated with increasing wind speeds. Marine users should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.

Swell heights should fall on Saturday and seas should become smooth to slight(0.5m to 1.2m). In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations are slight across our islands and could thin out on Saturday.