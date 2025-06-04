A few showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG) this afternoon. By late Thursday, moisture levels could increase across SVG as a tropical wave approaches.

Showers and tthunderstorm activity are expected overnight Thursday, during Friday and Saturday… Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Patches of Saharan dust concentrations could create slight/moderate-haze between shower/thunderstorm activity.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could occasionally peak near 30 – 35km/h and wind directions range from east northeast to southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and up to 1.8m(6ft) east of our islands.

Over the weekend, swell heights could range from 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands to 2.0m(6.5ft) east of our islands.