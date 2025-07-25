Tropical wave to brings showers by Friday evening

A tropical wave is approaching SVG and could trigger a few showers by Friday evening.

This feature is expected to influence the weather pattern across SVG during Saturday. On Sunday instability trailing the wave will continue to affect the islands while another wave approaches.

Residents should remain alert. The SVG Meteorological Services will continue to monitor these features and provide the necessary updates.

Moderate to fresh (~20 -35 km/h) east north-easterly trades are crossing the islands with a slight increase (~40 km/h) expected on Friday morning. Speeds will decrease from Saturday.

Seas are moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m on western coasts and peaking at 2.0m on eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.

Sea conditions should improve from Saturday. Slight Saharan dust haze concentrations are crossing our islands, but should thin out by Saturday.