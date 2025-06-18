Tropical wave to trigger more showers Thursday

A tropical wave is affecting our islands resulting in cloudy conditions and some scattered showers. Instability associated with this feature is expected to trigger additional showers along Thursday.

Residents should remain alert The Atlantic high pressure system should dominate the weather pattern as the weekend begins.

In addition, varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze will also be noticeable across our islands from Thursday, reducing air quality and visibility on occasions.

Moderate to fresh (~20-35 km/h) east north easterly trades are anticipated across this forecast period with occasional gusts.

A temporary shift to east south easterly is expected early Thursday and along Friday. Swell heights should peak near 1.5m on western coasts and up to 2.0m on eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.