A flash flood watch is now in effect, as a tropical wave is affecting the island, according to the St. Vincent Met Office.

In an afternoon bulletin, SVG met says unstable conditions associated with a tropical wave are maintaining a few scattered showers with thunderstorm activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Periods of light-moderate rain, pockets of moderate-heavy showers, gusty winds and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue tonight (Thursday) and during Friday.

Rainfall accumulations across SVG could range from 50 to 75 mm (2 to 3 inches), with isolated higher amounts leading to flash flooding and land slippage.

As a result, a flash-flood watch is in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines until 6pm Friday, 4th July 2025.

Showers and thunderstorm activity are expected to decrease late Friday, with a few showers lingering across our islands during the weekend.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.