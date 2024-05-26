Tropical wave will continue to affect SVG into early Monday

Unstable conditions trailing a tropical wave will maintain cloudy conditions across SVG into early Monday. In addition, sporadic light to moderate showers are forecast with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms into Sunday evening.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

The Atlantic high pressure system should regain dominance along Monday, allowing for relatively fair conditions. A few brief showers are anticipated into midweek.

Moderate to fresh (20-30 km/h), south easterly to east south easterly trades are crossing the islands with higher gusts near showers.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m to 2.0m. Saharan dust haze concentrations will be across the island chain from Monday, occasionally reducing air quality and visibility.